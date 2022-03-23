Maserati Grecale Gets Official With A Few Mysteries

By Shane McGlaun •

Maserati has officially revealed its new Grecale SUV. It will come in GT, Modena, and Trofeo versions at launch. Within the next year, Maserati will produce a fully electric version called the Grecale Folgore using 400V technology.

The GT version uses a four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine making 296 horsepower. The Grecale Modena uses a mild-hybrid four-cylinder, producing 325 horsepower. The most powerful is the Trofeo using a 3.0-liter V-6 engine producing 523 horsepower.

In Trofeo guise, the Grecale will reach 177 mph and 60 mph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds. The vehicle is approximately the size of a Porsche Macan and promises lots of premium materials and high-tech features inside.

Maserati did keep a few key tidbits about the SUV a mystery for now. We don’t know how much it will cost or when exactly it will be available.