Maserati Grecale Gets Official With A Few Mysteries

By Shane McGlaun

Maserati has officially revealed its new Grecale SUV. It will come in GT, Modena, and Trofeo versions at launch. Within the next year, Maserati will produce a fully electric version called the Grecale Folgore using 400V technology.

The GT version uses a four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine making 296 horsepower. The Grecale Modena uses a mild-hybrid four-cylinder, producing 325 horsepower. The most powerful is the Trofeo using a 3.0-liter V-6 engine producing 523 horsepower.

In Trofeo guise, the Grecale will reach 177 mph and 60 mph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds. The vehicle is approximately the size of a Porsche Macan and promises lots of premium materials and high-tech features inside.

Maserati did keep a few key tidbits about the SUV a mystery for now. We don’t know how much it will cost or when exactly it will be available.