Mars Samples Will Return To Earth Later Than Expected

NASA has confirmed that researchers will have to wait longer than expected to get samples from the surface of Mars back to earth for testing. NASA and the ESA are currently working on various methods to get the samples gathered by the Perseverance rover back to Earth.

Currently, the samples are being collected by the rover and are being left on the ground in the Jezero Crater. Originally, the plan expected to place the Mars Ascent Vehicle on the red planet by 2026. That would’ve meant a return to earth for the samples by 2031.

However, NASA has now announced its plan has changed. NASA has adopted a dual-lander architecture which will push the program to a launch date of 2028. Launching in 2028 means samples wouldn’t be returned until 2033.

NASA’s proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year is $26 billion. If approved, that budget allocates $822 million to return samples from Mars.