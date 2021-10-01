Mansory Audi RS7 Sportback Gets Updated Inside And Out

By Shane McGlaun •

The latest vehicle to get the Mansory treatment is the Audi RS7 Sportback. Like most rides the company puts its hands on, this one is updated on the inside and the outside. On the outside, the front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser have been replaced with carbon fiber parts. The trunk lid has a small spoiler, and the car has new wheels and tires all around.

The bright blue pinstripe on the wheels looks very good with the Nardo Gray paint. The car’s interior is completely revised, featuring new upholstery on the seats done in black and in the same bright blue as the pinstripe on the wheels. The leather is fully quilted and looks very cool.

Plenty of blue leather was fitted to the dash, center console, and doors as well. The leather quilting even carries over to the floors with the floormats in black with white diamond stitching. Improvements in the styling on the exterior and interior aren’t all Mansory got up to.

The company also did some tuning work on the engine of the car. After the engine work was complete, the stock to twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 produces 770 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. Mansory says the ride can reach 62 mph in three seconds flat. There is no word on pricing.