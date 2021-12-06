Manhart CR 700 Wagon Marks An End For AMG V8s

By Shane McGlaun •

Mercedes-AMG is doing away with the biturbo V-8 engine in the next generation of its sports cars. To celebrate the end of the V-8, Manhart has taken the Mercedes-AMG C63 wagon and turned it into the CR 700 Wagon.

We don’t get the wagon here, and it’s a very attractive car that offers performance and practicality. From the factory, the car had 510 horsepower and 700Nm of torque. Manhart swaps the turbos and the carbon intake and upgrades the intercooler and ECU mapping.

After that work is complete, the car produces 712 horsepower and 920Nm of torque. While the company doesn’t give any acceleration figures from a standstill, it says the car can accelerate from 100 to 200km/h in 5.5 seconds.

Manhart also fits the car with lowering springs and new wheels and tires. The car in the pictures had no upgrades to breaks or the interior, but those can be customized. Pricing is a mystery.