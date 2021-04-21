Major Call Of Duty: Warzone Update Lands Tomorrow

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Apr 21, 2021 - 8:11 AM

Fans of the Call of Duty: Warzone videogame have something big to look forward to this week. Tomorrow the Season 3 update is set to land and comes as part of a 25-gigabyte patch. While it’s not clear exactly what the update will bring at this time, it’s expected that the existing Verdansk map will change drastically.

The game developers have said that players can expect lots of free content with four more multiplayer maps, 60 weapons, the next chapter of Zombies in Outbreak mode, and other significant changes in the Warzone update. The update will bring a new limited-time event called “Hunt for Adler.”

That mode will task teams with taking on in-game challenges in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to learn where Adler is. Completing the Intel challenges will unlock event rewards, including weapon charms, calling cards, a new operator skin, and more. The update will also bring three new operators and one “old friend.”

The new operators include Wraith, an alpine warfare specialist, and asset and winter operations. Other new operators include Knight, Antonov, and Captain Price. Developers wrote, “Those who purchase any version of Black Ops Cold War at the start of Season Three will receive the Captain Price Operator for use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Plus, anyone who already owns Black Ops Cold War will automatically receive the Captain Price Operator at the start of Season Three.” See the full details of the update here.