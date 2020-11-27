M1 Apple Mac Mini Is On Sale For Black Friday

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 9:09 AM

Apple recently rolled out its new MacBook and Mac Mini featuring the Apple-designed M1 processor. Apple hardware is famously rarely discounted, and with Black Friday here, some might be surprised to learn that the brand-new Mac Mini is being offered with a solid black Friday discount by Adorama.

You have to take discounts with a bit of salt when it comes to Apple hardware as discounts are rare and not very big. That said, the all-new Mac Mini is currently on sale for $639. The normal retail price is $699, making a $60 discount.

This is the version of the new Mac Mini packing the M1 chip with an eight-core CPU and an eight-core GPU, 8 gigabytes of RAM, and 256 gigabytes of SSD storage. This is the newest Mac Mini model.

It’s important to note that Adorama has sold out of all Mac Mini computers that it had in stock. However, while the computer is on backorder, you can still order one at the discounted price and have it shipped when it’s back in stock.