Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance Delivers Big Power And Long Range

By Shane McGlaun •

Lucid Motors confirmed details and availability for the Air Grand Touring Performance model. Deliveries of the Performance model will begin in June with an MSRP of $179,000. The vehicle promises incredible performance with 1050 horsepower, courtesy of a pair of electric motors.

Each axle gets one electric motor providing all-wheel-drive traction to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. The standard Grand Touring version has 819 horsepower and can reach 60 mph in three seconds.

The standard Grand Touring has an EPA estimated range of up to 516 miles when fitted with 19-inch wheels. Anyone who opts for the optional 21-inch wheels will see a significant reduction in driving range of 469 miles per charge.

The Performance version is rated 446 miles per charge. Deliveries of the standard Grand Touring are underway right now.