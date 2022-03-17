Lotus Emira First Edition Costs $85,900

By Shane McGlaun •

Lotus has finally revealed details on its latest sports car called the Emira First Edition. The car will be available in the UK for 71,995, 87,995 in Germany, or $85,900 in the US. Reservations for the First Edition can be made starting April 8, with deliveries towards the end of the year.

The Emira First Edition will utilize the most powerful four-cylinder engine in the world, producing 360 horsepower, or 208 horsepower per liter. Power will go to the road through a standard eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. This is the first use of that type of transmission by Lotus.

Lotus utilizes 20-inch forged alloy wheels, and the car comes in six exterior colors. Color options include Seneca Blue, Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Grey, and Nimbus Grey. First Edition buyers also get the Lower Black Pack as standard, adding black front bumper air blades, front splitter, side sills, and rear diffuser. Seven interior colors are available, including Napa leather in red, black, grain, and tan.

Alcantara in black with red, yellow, or gray stitching is an option. The Lotus Drivers Pack is standard with an option of Tour or Sport suspension and two sticky tire choices. The Design Pack is standard as well as the Convenience Pack.