Look At This Smoking Good $200 Ryzen-Powered Notebook Deal

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 9:30 AM

We usually shy away from unknown notebook brands when it’s time to buy a new machine for work or home. This notebook is a brand we have never heard of. The brand is called Motile, and we’d take a chance since the machine is on sale on Walmart.com for $199 right now.

The regular price is listed as $599, and at that price, we’d pass. For the $199 sale price, we’d give it a shot. You get a 14-inch screen with full HD resolution and an AMD Ryzen 3 processor. Graphics are handled via a Radeon Vega 3 GPU.

The onboard sound system supports THX Spatial Audio, and it has a tuned by THX display. The Ryzen processor is paired up with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Other features include an HDMI output and a 720p HD IR camera on the front for Windows Hello.

The notebook was offered in three colors, including black, silver, and rose gold. It looks like all colors are sold out, but the rose gold right now. It’s unclear when the Motile M141 notebook sale will end.