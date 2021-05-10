LOKITHOR JA301 Jump Starter, Air Inflator and 20,000 mAh Battery Pack Review

Posted by brian | Mon, May 10, 2021 - 4:35 PM

LOKITHOR JA301 – Who Doesn’t Need A 2000A Jump Starter, Tire Inflator and Battery Pack?

When LOKITHOR reached out to Legit Reviews to look at their new jumper starter named JA301 we almost passed on the offer. Thankfully we kept reading the e-mail and noticed that the LOITHOR JA301 is a portable, multifunctional behemoth! The primary purpose of this device is to emergency jump start your automobile, but it also has a 20,000 mAh battery with two USB ports, an air inflator that shuts off at your desired pressure and a 300 Lumen LED light. This is a multi-purpose emergency device that looks like it will be handy to have with you in the trunk or boot of your vehicle!

LOKITHOR JA301 Specifications

Model: JA301

Size: 249*142*103mm

Weight: 1.77kg

Capacity: 20000mAh

Starting Current: 1000A

Peak Current: 2000A

Input: USB-C 5V/3A, 9V/2A

Output: USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 – 5V/3A, 9V/2A

What in the box: Multi-function vehicle emergency starter/Jump starter clamps/Adapter/Packing bag/USB-C cable/Manual

Compatible with: Car SUV MPV 4WD/Motorboat/Motorcycle/Smartphone/Tablet/Camera

LOKITHOR has a promotional video on the JA301 up on Youtbe that we embedded above that gives a good overview of the device that is a must watch.

The LOKITHOR comes with everything you need to in one convenient carrying back that can easily be stored in your car, truck or van. Inside the bag you’ll find a pair of jump starter battery clamps, USB-C charging cable, air inflator hoses with nozzle fittings and the user manual. The LOKITHOR JA301 comes backed by a 1-year warranty.

LOKITHOR JA301 Jump Starter

Our Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 doesn’t need a jump start for the 650 horsepower 6.2L LT4 Supercharged V-8 just yet, but we hooked it up to see if the cables were long enough to reach the jumper points. We are happy to report that the cables are just long enough to reach both the positive and negative ground standoffs.

Here is slightly different angle that shows the connections. The LOKITHOR JA301 has a 12-volt Lithium-ion battery pack that is capable of delivering 2,000 Amps (peak) and 1,000 Amps (starting) to help turn over up to 8-Liter gasoline and 6-Liter diesel engines! You should be able to get around 20 jump starts on a single charge!

LOKITHOR JA301 Air Inflator

The tire inflator on the LOKITHOR is considered ‘intelligent’ as it shows you the tire pressure by short pressing the bar/psi button. You then can set what you want the tire pressure to be. After long pressing the bar/psi button the JA301 will adjust the pressure to the value you set and stop. At this point in time you can remove the hose and move on to the next tire. You can go all the way up to 150 psi! It takes minutes to add a couple PSI, but that that is still respectable from such a small device.

Our internal computer on the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 showed the Continental ExtremeContact Sport tires pressure being 33 PSI and the LOKITHOR JA301 showed them being 32 PSI, so the built-in pressure gauge seems to be pretty accurate. It would be nice to have the tire pressure digital readout to be down in tenths though.

The LOKITHOR JA301 is priced at $169.99 and that actually seems like a respectable price point. We’ve been using the DEWALT 20V MAX cordless tire inflator (DCC020IB) to set our tire pressure before the JA301 arrived. This DEWALT model runs $99 shipped (Amazon) and doesn’t come with a battery. Since it comes without a battery it can’t jump start any automobiles, charge any USB devices or feature a built-in flashlight.

Final Thoughts and Conclusions

The LOKITHOR JA301 is a very cool multi-function product and we are glad that we got to take a look at. We were not aware of the JA301 before LOKITHOR reached out to us and we are glad that they did. This seems like a must have for every vehicle or home as it does so much. We see this being the go to item for a dead battery or a flat tire. It would also work well for power outages as the 20,000 mAh battery pack will be able to charge smartphones, tablets, and any device with a USB port on it.

Pricing on the LOKITHOR JA301 is $169.99 and it is currently sold out. LOKITHOR actually asked us to hold our review for a bit due to these being sold out. It isn’t often that we get asked to hold a review due to a product being so popular. That is a good sign and we are extremely happy with our review unit.

You can buy the JA301 direct from LOKITHOR if they are in-stock and it is backed by a 1-year warranty.