Logitech G333 Gaming Earbuds Launched At Under $50

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Mar 16, 2021 - 9:04 AM

Logitech has been making headphones for gamers for a long time. Typically its headphones are larger over the ear style, but it has a new product range called the G333 to bring a more compact earphone form factor. Logitech offers the G333 KDA and G333, each selling for $49.99.

Both can connect using USB-C or 3.5mm auxiliary connector. They have dual dynamic drivers for clarity and improved base, along with silicone ear tips and an aluminum housing. The G333 features an in-line microphone for clear communications and chat with integrated controls for pause, playing, and muting audio.

Logitech’s earphones should be comfortable for extended gaming sessions with a weight of only 19 grams. They will work with the PC, mobile phones, and game consoles. The earphones are offered in white, purple, or black colors and are available to purchase now.

They ship with three different sizes of ear tips in small, medium, and large. A carry pouch is included along with the USB-C dongle that converts the 3.5mm headphone adapter. There is no adapter included for iPhone users looking for an audio solution.