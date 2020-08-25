Logitech G Color Headsets And More Debut

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Aug 25, 2020 - 9:30 AM

Logitech announced new G Color Collection gaming peripherals that include the Logitech G203 and G305 gaming mice, the G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard, and the G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset. The headset comes in four colors, including white, blue, lilac, and black.

Logitech notes that the headset is the lightest wireless headset in its portfolio and features a unique suspension designed to reduce stress points on the head and memory foam cushions. Color-coordinated headband straps are available that are interchangeable.

The headbands are available in Purple Glitch, Lime Glitch, Black Glitch, Mint Glitch, and Orange Vector. Gamers can also customize the headset further with special Mike covers available in different colors. To match the headsets, the pair of gaming mice and the keyboard are available.

The wireless gaming headset is up for preorder now at $129.99. The color-coordinated headband straps cost $9.99 each. Mic covers are also $9.99 each and come in a variety of shapes and colors.