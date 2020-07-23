Logitech And Herman Miller Launch A Crazy Expensive Gaming Chair

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jul 23, 2020 - 8:34 AM

Any gamer that ever went looking for a new chair to use at their desk knows that gaming chairs can get very expensive. When it comes to expensive desk chairs, Herman Miller is the brand that comes to mind for most people. Logitech and Herman Miller have teamed up to launch the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair.

The first thing you should know is that the chair sells for right under $1500. You could build a nice new gaming computer for the price of this chair. For the money, the chair is extremely good-looking and promises seating ergonomics claiming to be the industry’s first truly ergonomic chair. Herman Miller and Logitech say that they spent nearly 2 years studying esports pros and players around the globe to understand their needs.

“Prior to the in-depth research we did, we knew many gamers loved our current offering as we are constantly rated highly in almost every gamer product review,” said Tim Straker, Chief Marketing Officer for Herman Miller. “The main feedback we received was they wanted more variety.”

The company says that the research showed that players took a variety of postures in chairs without noticing the negative impact it could have on performance and the potential to damage their health over time. The Embody Gaming Chair promises to keep the body of gamers properly aligned, balanced, and comfortable. The chair has cooling foam with copper-infused particles to support posture and reduce heat buildup. The chair also distributes weight evenly to reduce pressure and encourage movement. The companies also launched a Motia gaming desk for $1295 and a Ollin Monitor Arm for $295.