Limited Edition Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch Launches March 26

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 9:43 AM

Gamers in the market for a new Nintendo Switch who happen to like Monster Hunter Rise will want to check this out. Nintendo will be launching a limited-edition Monster Hunter Rise Switch on March 26 with a special and very elaborate design. The controllers and console itself have lots of patterns and symbols, while the dock has a golden image of the main monster called Magnamalo.

Nintendo will also be offering a matching Pro Controller featuring the same monster. Anyone needing a new console who intends to purchase Monster Hunter Rise will want to check out the bundle.

Before gamers in North America get too excited, for now, the limited-edition Switch is only confirmed for Europe. There has been no mention of the console being available in North America.

Considering the Monster Hunter franchise’s popularity, it would make sense for the console to launch outside of Europe. The console includes a download code for the game, Deluxe Kit DLC, and bonus material in the game, including special armor. Pricing is unknown.