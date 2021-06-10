Life-Sized Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Is Made From 400,000 Legos

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jun 10, 2021 - 8:21 AM

Lamborghini and Lego have teamed up to build a life-sized 1:1 ratio Lamborghini Sian FKP 37. The life-sized replica is an exact scale model of the real car. The chassis is identical at 4980 millimeters long, 2101 millimeters wide, and 1133 millimeters high. The Lego model is made from over 400,000 Lego Technica elements, including some custom-made specifically for the build.

The scale model uses 154 different types of Lego elements, including 20 made specifically for the project. The finished full-scale car weighs 2200 kilograms and is an exacting replication of the actual Sian FKP 37 down to the most minute detail. The collaboration between Lego and Lamborghini took a team of 15 people 8660 hours of development and construction work.

The Lego car even has working headlights and taillights and an interior including a dashboard with controls and racing seats made completely from Lego. The body panels are made of a fabric of custom interconnecting hexagonal Lego Technic elements that pay homage to the six-sided shape that is part of the Lamborghini design language.

Lena Dixen, Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing at the LEGO Group, said: “Our designers love a challenge, so you can imagine their delight when we tasked them to think slightly larger than normal with this model. They jumped at the chance of teaming up with our amazing designers and engineers who build these impressive life-sized models at our Kladno factory’s model production workshop in the Czech Republic, and really pushing the boundaries of what can be done with LEGO Technic. The creativity that the system allows meant it was possible to really do justice to the exceptional design of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.”