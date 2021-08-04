Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador Body Kit Is $187,000

By Shane McGlaun •

Liberty Walk is a tuning company from Japan that builds some wild-looking body kits for various cars, including Lamborghinis. The company has revealed the last Lamborghini Aventador body kit it will make and announce that it is limited to 20 units. The body kit is called the Silhouette Works GT-EVO.

It takes an already wild-looking Lamborghini and ups the wow factor significantly. The kit is designed to make the Aventador look like a GT racing car, and it does just that. The kit makes the car significantly wider and adds a splitter down the vehicle’s center over the engine, a massive rear wing, and new front and rear bumper sections.

The 20 available kits will be offered in either full carbon fiber at $187,000 or in carbon fiber reinforced plastic from $94,600. In addition, there are several other components required to utilize the body kit.

Buyers also must purchase Liberty Walk’s Aventador exhaust system, wider wheels and tires, and an air suspension system. There is also the cost of installation and painting to consider.