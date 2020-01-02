LG’s Latest OLED TV Unrolls from the Ceiling

LG has a new OLED TV that it is showing off at CES 2020. The TV is notable because it is designed to roll down from the ceiling like a projector screen. The big upside to the OLED vs. the projector is one of viewability in a bright room and the fact that you need no projector.

The TV is a concept product for now, but LG concepts do have a way of coming to the market eventually. LG is playing mum about the slick TV and has only said, “The 65-inch UHD roll-down OLED TV, which can be installed naturally as part of the space and can only be used down when needed, is expected to increase the level of smart home interior by increasing space utilization.”

There are some issues that LG will need to work out. With all the variation in ceiling height, getting the TV into the correct viewable position might be difficult. We think making the OLED portion of the TV attached to some sort of rollable material at the top where it could be unfurled to the correct height would be easy enough.

LG will be showing off a lot more at CES 2020. One of the times is an 88-inch 8K Cinematic Sound TV with an integrated 11.2-channel sound. It also has a Wallpaper OLED that is extremely thin, and OLEDs meant for use in aircraft.