LG UltraGear 4K IPS Gaming Monitor Debuts

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Jul 21, 2020 - 9:02 AM

LG has pulled the wraps off a brand-new gaming monitor aimed at PC gamers that is model number 27GN950. The display is hailed as the world’s first 4K IPS 1 ms GTG gaming monitor. As the model number suggests, the screen is 27-inches wide and designed to deliver speed without compromising image quality.

The display covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space to give a better sense of immersion in a game. LG also integrates VESA Display Stream Compression technology to deliver lossless 4K UHD images in 10-bit color with a 144 Hz refresh rate using a single DisplayPort cable. The display also supports Nvidia G-Sync.

“Our latest gaming monitor delivers the unrivaled performance consumers have come to expect from LG UltraGear,” said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “UltraGear monitors will continue to push the boundaries of monitor technology, leveraging our advanced IPS 1ms GTG display technology to take gaming to even greater heights.”

Specifications are as follows: