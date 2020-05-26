Lexar Announces New Professional NM700 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD

Key Features:

San Jose, USA, May 20, 2020 – Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, today announced the new Lexar® Professional NM700 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD to its family line of SSD products.

As the need for faster performance and uninterrupted application experiences increases, Lexar has developed a solution to keep videographers, photographers, and designers in the driver’s seat with speeds of up 3500MB/s read, and 2000MB/s write. The NM700 is supported by PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe and built with 3D NAND flash for higher capacity and more efficiency without unnecessary slowdowns.

“The Lexar Professional NM700 allows our high-intensive users to experience improved performance with speeds that will keep them in front of any task. This new SSD solidifies our commitment to improving our SSD portfolio and meets the demands of our customers’ needs,” said Joel Boquiren, Director of Global Marketing.

Lexar Professional NM700 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD is available in EMEA and APAC this month at an MSRP of $79.99 USD (256 GB), $110.99 USD (512 GB), and $199.99 USD (1 TB).

Lexar Professional NM700 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD is available in the US (Latin America) next month at an MSRP of $79.99 USD (256 GB), $110.99 USD (512 GB), and $199.99 USD (1 TB).

1Up to 3500MB/s read transfer, write transfer speeds lower. Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

2Comparison based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability. For more information visit www.lexar.com

About Lexar

For more than 20 years, Lexar has been a trusted leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB flash drives, card readers, and solid-state drives. With so many options, it’s easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs. All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability. Lexar products are available worldwide at major retail and e-tail stores. For more information or support, visit www.lexar.com

About Longsys

Longsys – a leader in consumer NAND flash applications, is committed to supporting Lexar in its quest to reach new achievements in high-performance, quality and reliability while maintaining its position as a leading global brand in memory cards, USB flash drives, readers, and storage drives for retail and OEM customers.