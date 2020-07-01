Lexar Announces New SL200 Portable SSD

Lexar SL200 Key Features:

San Jose, USA, June 25, 2020 – Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, today announced the new Lexar SL200 Portable SSD.

The family line of SSD products continues to expand and grow stronger with this latest addition to the SSD portfolio. This portable drive lets you take your data on-the-go, so you’re covered in the field or the office. To keep your data secure, it’s drop-, shock-, vibration-resistant, and features an advanced security solution with 256-bit AES encryption. The sleek SL200 has a premium finish available in 512GB and 1TB of storage space. It also displays more than adequate transfer speeds of up to 550 MB/s and a write speed of up to 400 MB/s1. It’s easy to connect to your system using the included USB Type-C to USB Type-C or USB Type-C to Type-A cable, and it’s ready to use.

Lexar SL200 Portable SSD is available this month for purchase online at Adorama and B&H at an MSRP of $89.99 USD (512 GB,) followed by the 1TB at $159.99 USD in July.

All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability. For more information

visit www.lexar.com

1Up to 550MB/s read transfer, write transfer speeds lower. Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

2Comparison based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

About Lexar

For more than 20 years, Lexar has been a trusted leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB flash drives, card readers, and solid-state drives. With so many options, it’s easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs. All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability. Lexar products are available worldwide at major retail and e-tail stores. For more information or support, visit www.lexar.com

About Longsys

Longsys – a leader in consumer NAND flash applications, is committed to supporting Lexar in its quest to reach new achievements in high-performance, quality and reliability while maintaining its position as a leading global brand in memory cards, USB flash drives, readers, and storage drives for retail and OEM customers.