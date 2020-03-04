Levi’s Teams with Nintendo For Something Super Mario

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 10:32 AM

Iconic blue Jean maker Levi’s has something cooking with Nintendo that celebrates Super Mario. All we know this point is what Levi’s, Nintendo, and Doug Bowser have teased via Twitter with a short video that gives no details. All the video shows is the Levi’s and Super Mario logo that scrolls across the screen with what appears to be a classic Mario token spinning.

Since Levi’s makes jeans, at least that’s what it’s most known for, the assumption is that perhaps will get Super Mario overalls or jeans. The gang at GamesRadar is hoping for Mario-themed overalls complete with bright yellow buttons.

We could get standard Levi’s jeans with rivets that resemble Mario coins, who knows. Considering jeans aren’t all Levi’s makes, this could be nothing more than some T-shirts with Super Mario characters on the front or back.

Mario is the most iconic character Nintendo has, and Levi’s are the most iconic jeans, so it’s an interesting tie-up. We also still think it’s great that an executive for Nintendo has the last name, Bowser.