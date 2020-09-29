Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Is The First Folding Notebook

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 9:38 AM

Lenovo has unveiled its new ThinkPad X1 Fold hailing it as the first of its kind in a new personal computing category. The device is designed to adapt to remote, office, and hybrid work models allowing users to carry a smaller device that unfolds to a larger device. Along with the availability of the X1 Fold itself also come optional accessories.

One of the optional accessories is a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard that can be stored and wirelessly charged inside the computer system. Another of the accessories is the Lenovo Mod Pen that allows users to take notes, annotate, or sign legal documents. Lenovo also offers an Easel Stand to hold the device in portrait or landscape mode on a desk.

Lenovo isn’t particularly forthcoming on hardware specifications for the excellent Fold. We do know it has always-on 5G connectivity. We also know that the machine runs Windows 10 and will be available to ship in a few weeks, starting at $2499.

“We are building on our history of co-engineering with Lenovo to drive innovation and deliver new PC experiences to market,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group. “The ThinkPad X1 Nano and ThinkPad X1 Fold, both made possible by the Project Athena innovation program, exemplify our commitment to PC innovation and delivering the best laptop experiences for getting things done.”