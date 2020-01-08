Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Debuts as the First Foldable PC

Lenovo was on hand at CES 2020 this week and unveiled the ThinkPad X1 Fold. The machine is billed as the world’s first foldable, fully functional PC. The machine has an OLED screen that is 13.3-inches when flat. The X1 Fold supports different modes and is powered by Intel Core processors.

Lenovo says that the machine will be available with Windows 10 in mid-2020 and that it intends to offer the computer with Windows 10X at a later date for an enhanced experience. The machine will have optional 5G connectivity.

Lenovo says when unfolded, the PC is ideal for touch heavy content consumption with a big 13.3-inch screen in a package that weighs under 2.2 pounds. In landscape mode, the machine has an integrated kickstand and has a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard for typing.

The X1 Fold supports an ActivePen, and users can use it to sign documents on the screen. Laptop orientation gives the machine two independent screens to allow for efficient multitasking. Lenovo says that the price is expected to start at around $2,499.