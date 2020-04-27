Lenovo Chromebook S430 Is on Sale for $249.99

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Apr 27, 2020 - 8:49 AM

Lenovo has an excellent deal going right now for a Chromebook that anyone needing a basic computer for work or school at home should check out. The computer is called the Lenovo Chromebook S340, and it is a 14-inch laptop. The machine runs the Chrome OS operating system that works well for general computer work for the office or school.

The machine has HD resolution of 1366 x 768 and runs the latest version of the Chrome OS. The processor is an Intel Celeron N4000 that runs at 1.10 GHz and has a boost of up to 2.60 GHz with Turbo Boost. The processor has dual cores and runs dual threads with a 4 MB cache.

The machine has 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Graphics are handled by Intel UHD graphics 600. The machine also has Bluetooth 4.2 and an integrated HD WebCam. Wi-Fi is integrated, supporting 802.11 AC 2×2. The best thing about this Chromebook is the price.

The machine is currently selling for $249.99 directly from Lenovo. That’s about $50 cheaper than you’ll find the device elsewhere, while supplies last. Lenovo also says the machine will ship the next business day. Anyone needing an extra computer while more people are home trying to work or learn remotely should give this machine a look.