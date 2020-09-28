Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 Is In Stock At Amazon

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 9:10 AM

With the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hard to find some stock technology products due to production issues in China. As the world begins to open back up, devices are becoming easier to find. One of the products it’s been difficult for some people to get their hands on is the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5.

The device is a two and one laptop computer with a 13-inch screen with 1920 by 1080 resolution that supports touch. It features an Intel Core i3-10110U processor, four gigabytes of RAM, 64 gigabytes of storage, and runs the Chrome OS. A Chromebook might be the ideal device for families with multiple people working and learning from home.

Chromebook’s support anything that runs on the Internet, but don’t support software designed for Windows. They also tend to be cheaper than Windows computers. The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is available at Best Buy for $409.99.

As of writing, it’s listed as available within 1 to 2 business days. The machine has an integrated WebCam, dual USB-C ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and audio ports.