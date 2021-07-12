Leak Hints At Blacked-Out 2022 Santa Fe Trim

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Jul 12, 2021 - 8:25 AM

An order guide for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe has leaked that shows Hyundai would be adding a new XRT trim level to the line. The guide doesn’t give up all the vehicle details, but we know the XRT will set between the SEL and Limited versions. There is some suggestion that the XRT might be a blacked-out version similar to sister company Kia’s Nightfall Edition.

The order guide claims the vehicle will feature exclusive 18-inch dark two-tone alloy wheels. The guide also mentions the only interior option is black cloth. Available dark wheels and the only interior option being black suggests that the vehicle might be all blacked out. Typically vehicles of this sort feature black wheels, black badges, and black trim.

Other manufacturers offer blacked-out versions of various vehicles, and they tend to be very popular. Pricing for the XRT will start at $32,300, not counting the $1185 destination delivery charge. That puts it several thousand dollars above the SEL trim, starting at $29,000 and about $6000 under the price of the Limited version.

The Hyundai Santa Fe is a popular SUV, and recent models are quite attractive. A new trim level on the lower price of the model should be a popular vehicle.