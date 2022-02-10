Latest Ford GT Heritage Edition Celebrates Alan Mann Racing

By Shane McGlaun •

In the 60s, Ford worked with a racing team called Alan Mann Racing to build special experimental lightweight AM GT-1 racing cars. Ford is celebrating those historic cars with its latest Heritage Edition Ford GT. The car is called the 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition.

Its special livery is red, white, and gold with lots of exposed carbon fiber. It also wears the number 16 on several of its body components. Exposed carbon fiber on the exterior includes the 20-inch wheels, side sills, front splitter, door mirrors, engine louvers, and rear diffuser. In addition, carbon fiber trim is featured heavily in the cabin on the console, registers, and other components.

The carbon fiber seats are wrapped in ebony Alcantara with white and gold stitching. Ford features gold appliqus on the instrument panel, door register bezels, and seat X-brace.

The steering wheel has paddle shifters painted in the same red as the exterior. The special Heritage Edition will be available for all approved Ford GT customers to order, with initial deliveries beginning this quarter.