Land Rover Defender V-8 Bond Edition Debuts

By Shane McGlaun •

One of the most iconic movie franchises in the entire world is James Bond. Land Rover is celebrating the Defender V8 Bond Edition inspired by the new Bond film “No Time To Die.” The car has numerous bespoke touches honoring the long partnership between Land Rover and the James Bond franchise.

The Defender has a role in the latest Bond film. This special model is based on the Defender V8 packing 525PS under the hood. Buyers can get it in either the 90 or 110 body designs. Land Rover includes the Extended Black Pack with 22-inch gloss black wheels and blue front brake calipers.

Some of the bespoke touches include Defender 007 badges on the rear, 007 puddle lamps, illuminated trade plates, and an exclusive touchscreen animation. Land Rover will produce 300 of the vehicles, and each will feature an SV logo and exclusive “One of 300” etching.

The movie the vehicle celebrates hits theaters around the world on September 30th, 2021. It is a very cool SUV with an extremely blacked-out look. Pricing is unannounced.