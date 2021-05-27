Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 Gets A More Attractive Design And More Downforce

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, May 27, 2021 - 8:25 AM

The latest iteration of racing car that will be fielded in the single-make Lamborghini Super Trofeo racing series is the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. The racing car will take to the track for the first time in 2022 and has a host of upgrades compared to the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO used last year. For those unfamiliar with the racing series, the Super Trofeo started in 2009 and has seen 950 drivers race across some of the most prestigious tracks in the world.

Those 950 drivers have spent over 310 hours behind the wheel during the race series. The biggest change to the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 compared to the outgoing model is aerodynamics and design. Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Centro Style designed the style and aero bits. The car’s design highlights some design elements that will be featured on Lamborghini road cars in the coming years.

The front end of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 has been completely redesigned and features hexagonal full LED light clusters. The car’s front is also redesigned with a pronounced “Omega” lip joining the carbon-fiber fins and providing a stylistic link between the Huracán STO. The rear of the car has a massive carbon-fiber wing designed for minimalism and lightness.

Anyone familiar with the Lamborghini Countach will immediately recognize the stylistic similarities in the new rear end of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. Lamborghini’s new racing car has 650 horsepower from a naturally aspirated V-10 engine and will cost €250,000 on the European market. A kit for upgrading the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO to EVO2 trim will be available in 2022.