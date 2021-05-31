Lamborghini Countach LP400 Celebrates Its 50th Birthday

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, May 31, 2021 - 9:17 AM

In the 80s, if you walked into any teenager’s room, odds are you would find a poster with a beautiful woman and a Lamborghini Countach stuck on the wall. The iconic shape and sound of the car was made famous in part thanks to movies like “Cannonball Run.” Lamborghini is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Countach this year.

The iconic car’s design inspired all preceding Lamborghinis, including modern versions like the Aventador, Huracan, Sian, and Urus. Mitja Borkert, Head of Design at Lambo, says that some works of art always remain relevant, and the form of the Countach is one of those.

Some of its iconic features include pop-up headlamps above exposed fog lamps and an extremely wedge-shaped design with massive air intakes on each side for the engine mounted behind the cockpit. Another iconic feature is the upward-opening doors.

“Its design,” says Borkert, “is comprised of perfect proportions, characterized by a very pure and essential approach. Its distinctive feature is the single longitudinal line that visually connects the front and rear parts. From a stylistic point of view, it’s a perfect inspiration because, even when the rest is modified, the line is an element of visual continuity between past and present. It’s the epitome of the DNA in all Lamborghini design, the tradition of the stylistic language from the origins to the present day.”