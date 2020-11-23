Kohl’s Reportedly Disappoints PlayStation 5 Fans

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 8:49 AM

Most people probably think of Kohl’s mostly as a place where you can return things you don’t want that you purchase from Amazon and a place to buy clothes with a discount. The company also sells a wide range of other products ranging from kitchen goods to electronics and game consoles. Over the weekend, Kohl’s listed the PlayStation 5 console for sale, and reports indicate that thousands of people purchased the game console through the online store.

The console was bundled with a controller and a copy of a Spider-Man game for $639.99. Unfortunately for the hordes of people who placed an order for the console bundle, Kohl’s oversold what it had available.

Reports indicate that many of those orders are now being canceled by Kohl’s. It’s unclear exactly how many PlayStation 5 console bundles Kohl’s had actually available to sell.

It’s also unclear exactly how many of the orders are being canceled. However many are canceled, it will certainly disappoint those who ordered and hoped to get the console in time for the holidays.