KIOXIA Releases Branding Video To Kick Off The New Year

KIOXIA, formerly Toshiba Memory America, delivers flash memory and solid state drives that shape the future of storage for high-density applications. The name Kioxia (pronunciation : kee-ox-ee-uh) is a combination of the Japanese word kioku meaning “memory” and the Greek word axia meaning “value”.

We’ve all heard of Toshiba Memory as their BiCS NAND Flash powers a good portion of the SSDs on the market today. KIOXIA believes that (3D) Storage-Class Memory (SCM), like Intel/Micron 3D XPoint, isn’t the future. KIOXIA has been promoting their BiCS Flash and XL-Flash technologies.

KIOXIA does not currently have a retail offering in the United States, but still plays a major role in OEM and enterprise market. It appears that KIOXIA is starting to push the new brand a bit more here in 2020 as they released a new branding video that touches on who they are. You can watch it below.