Kingston Digital Ships NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD
Fountain Valley, CA – March 29, 2021 − Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announces the launch of the NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD. With efficient performance in a single-sided M.2 design, NV1 is the ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with laptops and small form factor PCs.
NV1 is a substantial storage solution with capacities up to 2TB. It features read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s1, respectively, thus delivering 3x the performance of a SATA-based SSD. NV1 uses less power, emits less heat and has quicker load times making it ideal for users who appreciate responsiveness and ultra-fast data access but have systems with limited space. NV1 is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities2 and is backed by a limited three-year warranty4, free tech support and legendary Kingston reliability.
“Kingston is pleased to announce the next entry-level offering in its NVMe PCIe SSD product family to meet the needs of new and existing users,” said Keith Schimmenti, SSD business manager, Kingston. “Whether users are upgrading a system or planning a new build, NV1 is designed for speed and dependability at an affordable price.”
In 2020, Kingston shipped over 20M SSDs globally, according to analyst firm Forward Insights. As one of the largest SSD suppliers in the world, Kingston also added an mSATA version of the KC600 SSD to support older laptop upgrades. The recent launches further show Kingston’s commitment to creating the industry’s most thoroughly tested and complete range of SSD solutions, for first-time users to prosumers to data center customers. For more information visit kingston.com.
NV1 Features and Specifications:
|
NV1 Part Numbers
|
Part Number
|
Capacity
|
Price
|
SNVS/500G
|
500GB
|
$63.70
|
SNVS/1000G
|
1TB
|
$115.70
|
SNVS/2000G
|
2TB
|
$224.90
The SSD is designed for use in desktop and notebook computer workloads and is not intended for Server environments.
1 Based on “out-of-box performance” using a PCIe 3.0 motherboard. Speed may vary due to host hardware, software, and usage.
2 Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash Memory Guide at kingston.com/flashguide.
3 Total Bytes Written (TBW) is derived from the JEDEC Client Workload (JESD219A).
4 Limited warranty based on 3 years or “Percentage Used” which can be found using the Kingston SSD Manager (Kingston.com/SSDManager). For NVMe SSDs, a new unused product will show a Percentage Used value of 0, whereas a product that reaches its warranty limit will show a Percentage Used value of greater than or equal to one hundred (100). See Kingston.com/wa for detail.
