Kia’s 2022 Niro Hybrid Is Affordable And Fuel Efficient

By Shane McGlaun •

Anyone in the market for an affordable and fuel-efficient car might want to check out the 2022 Kia Niro Hybrid. The car uses a 1.6-liter GDI gasoline engine paired with an electric motor using a 1.56 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery.

The combined output for the engine and electric motor is 139 horsepower and 195 pound-foot of torque. The least expensive version of the Niro Hybrid is the LX starting at $24,690 plus an $1175 destination charge. For the money, buyers get fuel economy of 53 MPG in the city, 48 MPG on the highway, and 50 MPG combined.

There are several other trim levels, including the LXS, LXS SE, Touring SE, and EX Premium. Pricing is $26,090, $27,590, $29,890, and $31,990 respectively. Again all those prices are without the $1175 destination charge.

One of the only major changes for the Niro Hybrid for 2022 is the addition of the new Kia badge inside and out. In addition, LXS trim and above also gets standard Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.