Kia Sportage Pricing Revealed And It Targets 29 MPG

By Shane McGlaun •

We’ve known about the 2023 Sportage HEV for a while now, but there were a few things about it that we didn’t know. We knew that it would have a 227 horsepower turbocharged hybrid engine and will target 39 MPG. The powertrain consists of a 1.6-liter turbo engine with a 44kW electric motor.

Total system power is 227 horsepower, and the Sportage HEV can be had in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Kia plans to have the HEV in dealerships in the spring. The starting price for the Sportage HEV LX in front-wheel drive is $27,290. It’s available in all-wheel drive for $29,090.

The HEV LX is the only version offered in a front-wheel-drive model. The EX model starts at $30,990, while the SX-Prestige starts at $36,190. In addition to the MSRP for every model is a $1215 destination charge.

Kia uses a 12.3-inch instrument panel display and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen display inside the car. Kia has given no exact launch date, only saying it’s targeting the spring of 2022.