Kia EV6 Electric Crossover Uses 800V Charging

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, May 19, 2021 - 5:32 PM

One of the biggest downsides to electric vehicles available today is the time it takes to charge them. Typically, if you need to fully charge the vehicle, it will be plugged in for multiple hours. However, automakers are working to change that, and Kia has revealed its new EV6 electric crossover that uses the world’s first 800V multi-charging architecture.

The charging architecture enables ultra-fast DC charging to charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent and under 18 minutes. While that still much longer than it takes to refuel a traditional gasoline-powered vehicle. Adding up to 210 miles of driving range in less than 18 minutes is extremely fast for an EV.

The wheelbase is the same length as the Kia Telluride SUV at 114.2-inches. It features 102 cubic feet of passenger room and a floor that folds flat, providing up to 27.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row or 53.5 cubic feet of space with the second row folded down.

As with many electric vehicles, the EV6 has loads of power, offering 576 horsepower in GT trim. That much power will push the electric crossover to 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds. The vehicle also has semi-autonomous driving capabilities and an augmented reality heads-up display. Its battery power can also be used as a mobile charging station for computers and other equipment.