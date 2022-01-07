Kenworth Shows Electric T680E Semi In Las Vegas

By Shane McGlaun •

With traditional automotive manufacturers moving quickly towards electric vehicles, it’s no surprise that some traditional builders of large Class 8 big rigs are doing the same. Semi truck manufacturer Kenworth is at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, showing off its fully electric and zero emissions T680E. The truck is designed for pickup and delivery, regional hauling, and drayage applications.

Kenworth offers it as a day cab in tractor or straight truck configurations. As a Class 8 vehicle, it has an 82,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating. Its electric powertrain delivers 536 continuous horsepower and 670 peak horsepower.

It has 1623 pound-foot of torque and a top speed of 65 mph. One of the most significant downsides to the electric vehicle is its driving range of only 150 miles depending on the application. The upside is the battery pack in the vehicle can be fully charged in three hours.

There are some unknowns about the T680E. The biggest mysteries are precisely how much it will cost and when it will be available. A traditional diesel semi truck can cost well over $150,000.