Judge Tosses Some Apple Counterclaims Against Epic Games

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 8:49 AM

Apple and Epic Games are still fighting in court over Apple’s practices and the incredibly popular game Fortnite. Recently, a federal judge in California dismissed some of Apple’s counterclaims against Epic in the lawsuit. The legal fight has seen Apple boot Fortnite from the App Store, preventing Apple device users from accessing the game.

The fight started when Epic launched a method to bypass Apple, cutting Cupertino out of its share of profits from the game. Epic says it did that because of Apple’s monopolistic practices. Epic had asked the court to dismiss the Apple counterclaim of intentional interference with prospective economic advantage and conversion.

With that claim, Apple was looking to recover lost App Store fees and other monetary damages. On Tuesday, the judge granted the dismissal Epic wanted. While the judge did dismiss a portion of the counterclaims, the case will move on.

Reuters quotes the judge as saying, “This is a high-stakes breach of contract case and an antitrust case, and that’s all in my view.”Apple disagrees and says that it’s clear Epic breached its contract.