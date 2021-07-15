Jeep Reveals Pricing For The Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jul 15, 2021 - 9:20 AM

Jeep has announced the official MSRP for the very cool Xtreme Recon Package available for the four-door Wrangler Rubicon. The official price for the option package is $3995. Previously, Jeep had announced the options included in the package but not the pricing.

For the money buyers get:

LT315/70R17C (35-inch) BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires

17-inch by 8-inch beadlock capable wheels

Swing gate reinforcement

4.56:1 axle ratio

1.5-inch factory suspension lift with uniquely tuned shocks

When fitted with the package, the Wrangler has best-in-class approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance, and water fording capability. The package is available on the Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited 3.6-liter automatic with eTorque and the Wrangler Rubicon 392.

Production will start at the Toledo Assembly Plant in August. Jeep also confirmed that later this year, a new 4.88:1 axle ratio will be available for the six-speed manual transmission Rubicon. That axle ratio will deliver a 100:1 crawl ratio.