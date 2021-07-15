Jeep Reveals Pricing For The Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package

Jeep has announced the official MSRP for the very cool Xtreme Recon Package available for the four-door Wrangler Rubicon. The official price for the option package is $3995. Previously, Jeep had announced the options included in the package but not the pricing.
For the money buyers get:
When fitted with the package, the Wrangler has best-in-class approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance, and water fording capability. The package is available on the Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited 3.6-liter automatic with eTorque and the Wrangler Rubicon 392.
Production will start at the Toledo Assembly Plant in August. Jeep also confirmed that later this year, a new 4.88:1 axle ratio will be available for the six-speed manual transmission Rubicon. That axle ratio will deliver a 100:1 crawl ratio.