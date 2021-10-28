Jeep Pushes Pricing On Its Plug-In Hybrid Wrangler Higher

By Shane McGlaun •

A leaked pricing guide for the 2022 Jeep Wrangler indicates that there will be a $1003 price increase for the 4xe plug-in hybrid versions of the popular SUV. While $1003 isn’t that big of a price increase, there seems to be no new equipment to justify an increased price tag.

The order guide lists the MSRP for the 2022 Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4xe at $54,125. The Rubicon 4xe starts at $57,825. Both of those prices include the destination and handling charge.

Since the 4xe models launched, they have seen significant price upgrades. So far, prices have been pushed up $4635 compared to their launch.

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles offer a very short electric driving range of around 20 miles, depending on driving style. However, they are the most fuel-efficient Wrangler models, which isn’t saying much considering how terrible the gas mileage is for most Jeep Wrangler SUVs.