Jeep Outlines Changes For 2022 Renegade Crossover

Jeep fans looking for a small and affordable crossover that can be used for light off-road work might be interested in the 2022 Renegade. For 2022, one of the called-out engine options is a 1.3-liter turbo-four, but presumably, the base naturally aspirated engine carries over. Additionally, a new option package is available for 2022, with the Altitude Package bowing in.

That package includes gloss black grille badging, grille rings, rear valence, and DLR/turn bezels. It also gets gloss black mirrors, 18-inch black wheels, and deluxe cloth or leather seats with ski gray accent stitching. Inside that package also ads black accents and headliner.

Standard for Sport and Latitude models for 22 is an 8.4-inch touchscreen display with GPS. The Limited model gets a unique front grille, fog lamps, mirror caps, rear valence, and 18-inch wheels. Active grille shutters and start/stop are standard on all models, but the Trialhawk, which lacks grille shutters.

The only version of the Renegade available in 2WD is the Sport. All other versions are offered only in 4WD. The Trailhawk carries over promising class-leading off-road capability. It has an improved 21:1 crawl ratio and 8.7-inches of ground clearance. In addition, all 4×4 models can tow 2000 pounds.