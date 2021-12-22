James Webb Space Telescope Launch Has Been Postponed

By Shane McGlaun •

NASA has announced that it is postponing the James Webb Space Telescope launch. Originally, Webb was set to launch on December 24, which is Friday. However, adverse weather at the launch site forecasted for that date has caused a slight postponement in the launch schedule.

NASA is now targeting a launch date of December 25, meaning a Christmas Day launch for space fans to enjoy. The launch window corresponds to between 7:20 AM and 7:52 AM Washington time.

However, there is a chance the launch could be delayed again. NASA has said that another weather forecast will be issued today to confirm the December 25 launch date.

NASA has said that the Ariane 5 launch vehicle and the telescope itself are in safe and stable conditions within the Final Assembly Building. The delayed launch decision was made during a Launch Readiness Review conducted on December 21.