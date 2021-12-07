It’s Too Late To Order A 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid

By Shane McGlaun •

A rumor has been circulating that Ford had sold all of its production run of the 2022 Maverick hybrid pickup. That rumor has been confirmed by Ford North American product communications manager Mike Levine.

Levine told CarBuzz, “That’s correct. Due to high demand, we are now fully reserved on Maverick Hybrid. Ordering will reopen next summer.” That means the next chance you’ll have to order the Maverick Hybrid, which starts at under $20,000, will be sometime next year.

It’s unclear if the shortage of semiconductors impacted the availability of the hybrid version of the truck or if Ford simply didn’t build enough. It’s hard to imagine Ford wouldn’t have built as many of the hybrid trucks as it could if it was able to.

Whatever the reason for the short supply of the 2022 Maverick Hybrid, we hope Ford builds significantly more next year. Rapidly selling out has certainly proven that people want a cheap and fuel-efficient pickup, and the Maverick delivers on both counts.