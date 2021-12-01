It’s Not Too Late For A Smoking Deal On Apple AirPods

By Shane McGlaun •

Cyber Monday has come and gone, but it’s not too late to save big money on Apple’s third-generation AirPods. Normally, Apple AirPods sell for $179.

Right now, Amazon is offering them for $169.99, which is a five percent discount off the normal price. However, Amazon has a deal that will get you an additional $20 off at checkout.

With the additional $20 off, the purchase price for the latest AirPods is $149.99. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for the latest generation AirPods since they launched.

Another bit of good news is that despite Black Friday and Cyber Monday only just in the rearview mirror, the AirPods are in stock. Anyone who orders today could have them as soon as this weekend.