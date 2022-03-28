Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Completes Its 23rd Flight

By Shane McGlaun •

NASA is celebrating the feats of the Mars Ingenuity Helicopter after the helicopter has completed its 23rd flight. Ingenuity has succeeded beyond any expectations of NASA since it was only expected to operate for a few flights shortly after launch.

JPL tweeted that the 23rd flight lasted 129.1 seconds and traversed 358 meters. Data collected during the flight will help the Perseverance rover team search out new potential science targets. This flight took Ingenuity into a new region of Mars.

Currently, the Perseverance rover is headed to a Delta in Jezero Crater. Ingenuity helps the fragile rover scout out the best path to avoid obstacles on its trek.

NASA has extended the Ingenuity mission until September so it can continue to help Perseverance with scientific investigations. It will be no surprise if NASA continues operating Ingenuity until the helicopter can no longer fly.