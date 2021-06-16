Incredible And Unique Low Mile McLaren F1 Heads To Auction

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jun 16, 2021 - 8:55 AM

The car in the image below is a 1995 McLaren F1. The McLaren F1 is one of the most highly desirable and valuable sports cars in the entire world. The car is known for its unique three-seat interior that puts the driver in the center and two passengers behind and to the driver’s sides.

The cars are extremely valuable, and the example seen here is the lowest mile version to ever head to auction and wears a one-of-a-kind paint color. The paint is called Creighton Brown, and the car is fitted with a light tan and dark brown leather interior. Originally owned by a Japanese collector, the car has driven only 390 kilometers since new.

It’s been maintained in like-new condition and is considered one of the finest and best-preserved examples of the McLaren F1 in existence. The car is completely original down to the date-coded Goodyear Eagle F1 tires. The car is chassis number 29 and was the 25th road car built.

The car also comes with its original accessories, including the McLaren service book, owner’s manual, tool chest, titanium toolkit, fitted luggage, Tag Heuer watch, and the official Driving Ambition book. The car is predicted to bring as much as $15 million at auction.