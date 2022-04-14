Hyundai Palisade Refreshed For 2023 Model Year

By Shane McGlaun •

The New York International Auto Show is underway, and at the show, Hyundai has revealed the updated 2023 Palisade SUV. The vehicle has been very popular for Hyundai, and the 2023 model gets refreshed outside and in. The interior has a revised instrument panel engage cluster, a new steering wheel design, updated seating surfaces and materials, and an ergo-motion driver’s seat.

On the outside, the vehicle has a new wheel design, updated headlamps, and daytime running lights, a new front grille, and a new front and rear bumper fascia. Hyundai also fits the 2023 Palisade with auto-dimming outside mirrors. A 12-inch navigation screen with 720p resolution and a digital-display center rearview mirror are integrated.

Hyundai has also added a Wi-Fi hotspot, new Bluelink features, USB-C ports, and updated wireless charging. The vehicle also gains remote smart parking assist and navigation-based smart cruise control.

The engine is a 3.8-liter Atkinson-cycle V6 producing 291 horsepower and 262 pound-foot of torque. The Palisade is available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations.