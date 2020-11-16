HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Keyboard Review – 2nd Edition

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 5:15 AM

HyperX has been doing a number of collaborations lately and one of their most successful was back in May 2020 when they teamed up with the mechanical keyboard maker Ducky. Ducky is a powerhouse amongst keyboard enthusiasts, so when this limited edition 60 percent-sized Ducky One 2 Mini keyboard hit the market all 3,700 units sold out on day one. Many made it over to eBay where they were selling for many times more than the original sales price. Well, HyperX and Ducky have teamed up again to bring yet another HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini keyboard to market. This time a total of 6,500 units will be made and it will be available in more countries! The best part is that pricing remains $109.99 ($149.99 Canada) despite the success and huge demand for the original HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini keyboard.

The second limited-edition HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini keyboard features HyperX red linear mechanical switches with RGB lighting that are topped with Ducky’s PBT double-shot seamless keycaps. This is the same winning formula as the first model. The big change with the second release is the color scheme. HyperX and Ducky went with an all-black color option to appeal to PC gamers. The original model had a handful of red keycaps and a cherry red bottom housing with a gloss finish. This time around you have gray keycaps and an all black housing.

As we’ve already mentioned, the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini keyboard is a 60 percent keyboard and a hit for those that are wanting a space-efficient form factor since it lacks the row of function keys, directional keys, and full number pad. Inside the box you’ll find the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini along with a user manual, USB cable, Ducky keycap puller, additional colored keycaps and an exclusive HyperX-designed gamer spacebar. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini keyboard measures 302 x 108 x 40 mm and weighs just 599g.

A single USB-C port (USB 2.0) is located on the back of the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini keyboard and provides the wired connection to your PC. A 1000Hz polling rate ensures your key presses are registered as the chip in the keyboard is scanning everything up to 1,000 times per second. We are big fans of USB Type-C here at Legit Reviews and wish everything would just move over to the standard to simplify our cable collection!

HyperX includes a non-braided 60-inch USB Type-C to Type-A cable, so that is a plus for those that like smooth cables on their desktop. You can also see one of the two feet that is found on this model in the picture above. Each of the feet allow for Ducky’s 3 different level angle adjustment positions and have a tiny rubber pad on them to ensure the keyboard doesn’t slide around your desk. The main purpose here is to tilt the keyboard up for a more comfortable or customizable gaming/typing position. We did have a small crack in the bottom housing next to the USB Type-C port straight out of the box that was a bit concerning. Hopefully it doesn’t grow and become an issue years down the road.

Typing on the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini is a positive experience as it is small and sturdy with no flex at all. The double shot PBT keycaps have a nice texture feel to them and the RGB backlighting is included on every key. The lighting is bright and crisp and the mechanical switches feel nice as you type. The only thing some people might find missing is a wrist wrest, but that is a personal preference. As long as you are okay with a minimalist keyboard you should be happy with this model. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini uses 3528 SMD RGB LEDs and the lighting looks good.

The One2 Mini utilizes HyperX’s proprietary red linear mechanical switches. Linear switches have long been the choice for those that are first getting their feet wet with mechanical keyboards, so it makes sense that HyperX went with this switch type for this model. HyperX Red switches are close to being on par with Cherry MX Red switches and will be fine for those long gaming sessions and general use typing. No software needed for the RBG lighting. You can cycle through the 10 main RGB modes on the Ducky One 2 Mini by using Fn + Alt + T on the keyboard.

The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini can handle any number of simultaneous key presses with the option of N-key or 6-Key Rollover. On the back of the keyboard there are four DIP switches that allow you to alter four functions of the keyboard. DIP2 enables and disables the N-Key rollover mode for those that would like to change this up. If nkey-rollover is set to OFF then 6key-rollover is ON. The 19 page user manual is a must read for this keyboard as it tells you how to record macros, change debounce time settings, alter RGB settings and so much more. This is one of the big selling points with Ducky models is that they are most certainly an enthusiast keyboard!

Final Thoughts and Conclusions

At the end of the day 60 percent keyboards are not for everyone as you are missing some commonly used keys on this 61-key keyboard. However, if you seldom do data entry or use those keys the HyperX x Ducky One 2 mini is an excellent peripheral. It allows you to have ultra compact keyboard with premium components and impressive looks.

When it comes to pricing the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini runs $109.99 in the United States and $149.99 up North in Canada. It is backed by a 2-year warranty through HyperX, which is excellent. If you buy a normal straight Ducky keyboard they have a 1 year warranty, so you actually get a longer warranty on this model thanks to the collab between the two corporations. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini sold one in just a day the first time it was released and we expect that this one will as well. We suggest buying one straight away if you are even slightly interested in it as it will sell out. If you take a look at eBay the 1st edition models have been selling for $250 to $400 online in new condition and used ones are selling for around $180. This is one of those rare situations where you really can’t go wrong!

The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini doesn’t have many rivals and is excellent, so it is something we’d easily recommend. The biggest problem will be finding it to buy as they are making just 6,500 units and each is unit is uniquely numbered on the bottom nameplate.

The limited-edition keyboard will go on sale on Nov. 18 at 8 a.m. PST and the limit is 1 per customer. You can find out more information on the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini product page.

Additional Photos of the HyperX x Ducky One 2

How big is the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini? About the same size as the ASUS TUF GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 OC Edition graphics card!