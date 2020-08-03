Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Mon, Aug 03, 2020 - 11:07 AM

HyperX Releases Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound

Signature HyperX Cloud Comfort with 7.1 Surround Sound for PC and PS4 Gamers

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif – Aug. 3, 2020 – HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company , Inc ., today announced the release of the HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 surround sound for PC and PS4 gamers. Expanding HyperX’s impressive headset lineup, the Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 features virtual 7.1 surround sound for clear positional audio and a more immersive gaming experience. Plus, with HyperX’s signature Cloud DNA, the new headset offers the comfort, durability and sound to fit a range of gaming – or today’s virtual classroom meeting – needs at a competitive price point.

The HyperX Cloud Core + 7.1 features an advanced audio control box for convenient controls of headset volume, mic volume, mic mute, and an easily accessible toggle for turning 7.1 surround sound on and off. The Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 also offers multi-platform compatibility with a USB audio control box for PC and PS4 and offers a 3.5mm connection for platforms with a 3.5mm port.

“We are excited to expand our Cloud lineup with the latest HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1,” said Nate Almond, audio manager, HyperX. “At a time when many school districts are sharing plans for distance learning this Fall and parents are looking for more essential tools to better prepare kids for virtual classroom needs, the Cloud Core + 7.1 offers an affordable, stylish headset solution that supports hours of comfort and high-quality audio while learning from a distance or taking part in online gaming sessions.”

The Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 is certified by Discord and TeamspeakTM for seamless chat compatibility and offers a flexible detachable noise-canceling microphone that reduces background noise and provides clearer voice quality for improved in-game chat, or virtual classroom discussions. Aligning with the high-quality build of its predecessors, the Cloud Core + 7.1 utilizes robust aluminum frame construction that provides long-lasting durability and stability. The headset also features soft leatherette and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort.

Availability

The HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 is available for $69.99 MSRP through HyperX’s Online Shop. For more information on the HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 global availability, please visit the HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 product page.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 Specifications:

Part Number – HX-HSCC-2-BK/WW

Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 15Hz-25kHz

Impedance: 60 Ω

Sound pressure level: 98dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: < 2%

Weight: 309g

Cable length: 1m

Connection type: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 100Hz-12kHz

Sensitivity: -42.6dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

USB Audio Control Mixer

Weight: 71g

Cable length: 2m

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.