HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse Is Packed With Features

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 9:32 AM

Gamers looking for a lightweight mouse that will last for a long time might want to check out the new HyperX Pulsefire Haste. The gaming mouse aims at gamers that want to gain every fraction of a second possible. Pulsefire Haste weighs 59 grams and features a honeycomb shell meant for lightweight.

The mouse uses TTC Golden micro switches for tactile and reliable clicks. The switches are rated for 60 million clicks. HyperX also fits the mouse with a HyperFlex USB cable and virgin-grade PTFE skates for smooth gliding motion and accuracy.

The mouse does ship with grip tape for customization and uses a Pixart 3335 sensor. Gamers can customize mouse functions via HyperX NGENUITY Software, and the mouse has a split button design.

The included grip tape can cover the honeycomb sections of the mouse buttons and covers the sides as well for improved grip. It does appear an additional set of skates is included. The sensor has a 16,000 DPI resolution. The mouse is set to launch today in Europe for £149.99. There is no indication of when the mouse might launch in the US.